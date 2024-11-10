Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $166.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

