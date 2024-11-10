Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Price

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.35.

BBY stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

