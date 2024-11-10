Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is River Global Investors LLP’s 10th Largest Position

River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.9% of River Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

C stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $68.63. 14,973,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,161,650. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

