Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), reports. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $67.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. Clarus updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Clarus Stock Down 7.2 %

CLAR opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Clarus has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $169.17 million, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLAR

Insider Transactions at Clarus

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,075,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,505,884.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders bought 30,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505,884.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,045,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,758.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 32.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Clarus by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Clarus by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.