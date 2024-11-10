Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$72.36 and last traded at C$72.13, with a volume of 60570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.922 per share. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

