Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,687,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 650,385 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,667,000 after acquiring an additional 53,061 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

