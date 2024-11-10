Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

