Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
