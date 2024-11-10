Colonial River Investments LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Colonial River Investments LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

