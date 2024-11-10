Colonial River Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Colonial River Investments LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AT&T by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,673,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,060,000 after buying an additional 645,350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 21.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of T stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

