Colonial River Investments LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Colonial River Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 172,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $96.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $59.12 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

