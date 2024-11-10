CompX International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Declaration

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) recently released its Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2024. Within the filing, the company provided updates on two significant events.

In accordance with Item 2.02 of the filing, CompX International shared details regarding its third-quarter 2024 results in a press release titled “CompX Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results.” The press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1, highlights the financial standing and operational performance metrics for the mentioned period. It should be noted that this press release is not considered “filed” per the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor is it subject to the section’s liabilities, except where expressly stated otherwise.

Moreover, under Item 7.01 of the filing, CompX International disclosed additional information through a press release titled “CompX Declares Quarterly Dividend,” which is also attached as Exhibit 99.2. This release announced the board of directors’ declaration of CompX’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on its class A common stock. The dividend is scheduled for payment on December 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2024.

CompX International Inc., listed on the NYSE American under the symbol CIX, is a prominent manufacturer specializing in security products and recreational marine components.

For further information or inquiries, individuals can reach out to Bryan A. Hanley, Senior Vice President and Treasurer, at 972-233-1700.

In conclusion, the 8-K filing by CompX International Inc. sheds light on its financial performance and strategic moves, including the declaration of a quarterly dividend, aimed at enhancing shareholder value and sustaining operational momentum.

