Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.09 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $353.57 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.34 or 0.00006709 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00040156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

