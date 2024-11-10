Costello Asset Management INC Buys 24,650 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 1.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 125.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,330,835. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

MRVL opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $95.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

