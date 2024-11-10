Costello Asset Management INC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20,354.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $8,790,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $184.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

