Costello Asset Management INC Invests $58,000 in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,226.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,226.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,597.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,500 shares of company stock worth $13,552,133. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rush Enterprises



Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

