Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 7,589.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 450,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 444,212 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $12,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.
Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences
In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $2,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,838.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,838.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $23,382,600.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,870,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,693,701.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,577,309 shares of company stock worth $42,151,184. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
