Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 7,589.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 450,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 444,212 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $12,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $2,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,838.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,838.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $23,382,600.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,870,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,693,701.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,577,309 shares of company stock worth $42,151,184. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.