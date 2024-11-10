Covestor Ltd Buys 1,107 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 796.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $178.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.79 and its 200-day moving average is $168.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

