Covestor Ltd Buys 504 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.6% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.53 and a 1 year high of $132.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
