Covestor Ltd Has $272,000 Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 44.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,094,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,271,000 after buying an additional 641,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,552,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 414,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 63,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $83,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,886,404.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $83,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,404.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $6,626,940. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $94.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

