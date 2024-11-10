Covestor Ltd Has $292,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 371.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 279.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,173 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,902,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 24,961.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,497,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after buying an additional 2,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Pfizer by 120.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,498,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

