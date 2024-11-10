Covestor Ltd Trims Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

