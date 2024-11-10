Critical Survey: Euronav (CMBT) and Its Competitors

Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Euronav and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Euronav
|$1.24 billion
|$858.03 million
|2.14
|Euronav Competitors
|$678.23 million
|$120.80 million
|4.85
Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Euronav has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Insider & Institutional Ownership
43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Euronav and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Euronav
|112.38%
|22.35%
|11.43%
|Euronav Competitors
|32.24%
|16.04%
|8.46%
Summary
Euronav beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
About Euronav
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.
