Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $13.59 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $5,325,778.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,838.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,898 shares of company stock valued at $33,293,234. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

BR stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.21. The stock had a trading volume of 466,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,252. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.21 and a 1-year high of $226.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

