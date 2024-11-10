Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $15.29 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,141 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4,717.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Genpact by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 221.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $45.94. 3,649,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on G. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

