Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 552,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,702. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.