Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 53,722 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $28,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 1,190.0% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 3.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:CNC traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.77 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Centene

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.