Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,333 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $6.24 on Friday, hitting $494.68. 2,856,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.90 and its 200 day moving average is $516.42. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

