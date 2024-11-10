Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,241 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,040,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,107,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 442,197 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 249.8% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 274,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 195,745 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Barclays started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. 430,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,747. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $59.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.621 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile



Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

