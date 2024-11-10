Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $3,354,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

AMGN traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $325.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,584. The stock has a market cap of $174.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.52 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.61 and its 200 day moving average is $317.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

