CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 45.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 75,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39,919 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,282,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $825,948,000 after purchasing an additional 198,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

