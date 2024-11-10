CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 169,955 Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 169,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Plains GP by 644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 921,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in Plains GP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 4,373,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,900,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

