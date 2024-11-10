CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.00.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,296. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $477.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.01. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $337.80 and a 1 year high of $495.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.32. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

