CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 40.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 777.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 942.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $518.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.55 and a 1-year high of $552.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.57.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.33.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

