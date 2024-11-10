CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.4 %

RL opened at $222.58 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $113.92 and a 12 month high of $237.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

