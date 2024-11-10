CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,461 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 88.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,878 shares of company stock worth $4,285,422. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Trading Up 2.0 %

EIX stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. Edison International has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

