CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 11.8% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.14 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

