DA Davidson Increases Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $125.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $113.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,740,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $146,026,000 after buying an additional 177,132 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,255,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $103,363,000 after acquiring an additional 602,803 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,053,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 925,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,966 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 188.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 292,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.