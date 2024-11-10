Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Cap Achieves $198,453.13

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $198,453.13 and $68.27 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dawn Protocol is a pioneering blockchain platform tailored for the esports and gaming industry, leveraging its unique ERC777 protocol to redefine the global esports arena. By integrating assets like stable coins into skill-based esports betting and ensuring secure, swift processing of competition outcomes, Dawn presents a more transparent and efficient method for competitive gaming. The protocol was founded by a team led by CEO Joe Zhou, along with Anik Dang in Business Development and Mikko Ohtamaa as the CTO. The $DAWN token, offers users a myriad of utilities, from event entrance fees to prize cashouts and staking benefits both on and off the platform. Additionally, Dawn oversees the FirstBlood platform, an automated tournament organizer with a substantial active gamer community. To align with future advancements, Dawn underwent a Token Swap in 2020, transitioning from the ERC20 to the ERC777 standard, ensuring compatibility with its forward-looking features.”

