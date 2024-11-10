Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$61.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.3 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.340-0.350 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.