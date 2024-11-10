Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.
