Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $181.98 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.92, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

