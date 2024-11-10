Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

