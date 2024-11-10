Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by FMB Wealth Management

FMB Wealth Management cut its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 4.5% of FMB Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 630,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 228,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $41.67.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

