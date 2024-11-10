Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth $206,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 780,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 288,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,832. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $73.93 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.