Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $101.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

