Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $398.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $276.09 and a 12-month high of $399.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

