Disciplined Investments LLC Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,095,000 after purchasing an additional 286,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75,446 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

