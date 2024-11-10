Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 3,041 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 539,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,007,000 after buying an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

