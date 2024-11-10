Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $36,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ traded up $11.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.73. 611,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,087. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.24 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

