Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at UBS Group

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE BROS opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $50.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,622.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,622.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,593,397. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock valued at $55,164,707. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $4,430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $200,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth $4,339,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $2,072,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

